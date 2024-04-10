The Fathers and Family Center offering free construction certification

INDIANAPOLIS — The construction Industry is in high demand.

The nonprofit Fathers and Families Center is helping men in undeserved communities break into the industry by providing free training certifications.

The men pictured below were in one of the current classes. They were going over ladder safety. It’s part of the three-week program offered by the center.

"Their average income is less than $8,400 annually,” Larry Smith, President and CEO of the Fathers and Families Center, said. “So, we want to ensure that they can get a job or career that allows them to take care of themselves and their family."

The men are given construction certifications in three weeks. Each week they attend they are given a stipend of 100 dollars. Once their training is complete, they are connected with employers ready to hire them.

"I received my Osha 10 license on the April 8, which I am proud of,” John Plump, a program participant, said.

Plump says he grew up around the industry but never had the certification or safety skills he truly needed. Thanks to this program, he says he has big plans for the future.

"I'm 62-years-old, so I am the oldest guy in the group right now,” Plump said. “I am trying to get enough training to where I can start my own business, that's actually my aspiration."

Men like plump are who this program is hoping to help.

Plump went through another program with the organization that he says helped him become more patient with his kids. The center wants to help men not only better their financial situation but help them be better parents to their kids so they can build a brighter future.

"One of the reasons we want to expand as well is so that we don't ever turn anyone down for training,” Jeremy Jenkins, Training Development Manager, said. “That way they can completely finish our training, get a good job and there is never that moment of stop."



Right now, the program is only being offered to men who graduate from the Fathers and Families Center.

The organization plans on opening it up to the public in the next month or so. For more information about what the nonprofit offers, clickhere.