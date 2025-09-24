'The First Lady of Indiana basketball': Nancy Leonard, wife of Bobby Leonard, dies at 93

INDIANAPOLIS — Nancy Leonard, wife of former Indiana Pacers coach and general manager Bobby "Slick" Leonard, has died at the age of 93.

Leonard's family confirmed her death in a statement Tuesday, saying she passed away peacefully Monday night after months of declining health.

The Simon Family and Pacers Sports & Entertainment issued the following statement on the passing of Nancy Leonard:

“We are heartbroken to hear of Nancy Leonard’s passing. Quite simply, we would not be here without her. From the earliest days of the franchise, Nancy poured her heart and soul into the team, not just as the wife of Slick Leonard, but as a female trailblazer who rallied the community when we needed it the most. From organizing the now-legendary telethon that helped save the team to being a constant presence courtside as a true superfan, her passion for the organization made her beloved by generations of players, alumni and staff. She will always be part of the Pacers family and her legacy will continue to shape who we are. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the Leonard family and all who were touched by Nancy's remarkable life." The Simon Family and Pacers Sports & Entertainment

Leonard served as the Pacers' assistant general manager from 1976 to 1980, handling administrative duties while her husband coached the team. She worked alongside Bobby Leonard when Indiana moved from the ABA to NBA in 1976.

The Leonards are credited with saving the franchise in 1977 when they organized a telethon to sell season tickets and prevent the team from folding due to financial troubles. Nancy Leonard came up with the idea for the telethon, according to ESPN.

Even at 93, Leonard continued attending Pacers games this past season, including during the team's run to the NBA Finals.

Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton called her "The First Lady of Indiana basketball" on social media and said there would be no Pacers basketball without her contributions.

The First Lady of Indiana basketball. Before every game, I knew I could count on a wink and a smile behind the bench. There is no Pacers basketball without Nancy Leonard. Can't wait to see the day her name is in the rafters where it belongs. RIP to a legend and a beautiful soul💛 — Tyrese Haliburton (@Hali) September 24, 2025

Bobby Leonard, who was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2014, died in April 2021. He was also a longtime Pacers broadcaster after his coaching career ended.