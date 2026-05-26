The Hill 317 kicks off season with Memorial Day climb

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Hundreds of fitness enthusiasts started Memorial Day with a climb.

The Hill 317 kicked off its 16-week season Monday morning after a last-minute venue change to Paul Ruster Park. The event was initially set for Lawrence but moved due to safety issues, organizers said.

“Once police officers realized this was a health event, and no weapons, alcohol, or drugs were involved, they didn't see a reason to stop people from working out together.”

Brandon Beasley, who founded The Hill 317 in 2019, said the turnout shows how the group has grown from a small running club into a citywide movement.

“I created this health event in 2019, and it’s been going ever since,” Beasley said. “I decided to run the hill, asked people to run with me, and the next thing you know, we have 3-4-500 people.”

‘It’s really your level’

The two-hour sessions include running, walking, or pacing up the hill, followed by a halftime break for calisthenics like squats, push-ups, and jumping jacks. Refreshments and a DJ round out the workout.

“It’s really your level,” Beasley said. “If you can walk up the hill, you can walk up the hill. If you can push yourself to run up the hill, flip up the hill, crawl up the hill, go backwards — whatever you need to do to push yourself to exercise — then we take a halftime break to do calisthenics.”

People of all ages joined Monday’s session. Organizers said even a baby in a stroller made it to the top.

‘No competition. We’re pushing each other’

Mollie Lindeman, softball coach at Cardinal Ritter and a longtime participant, said the community focus keeps her coming back.

“This is amazing,” Lindeman said. “There are so many people here for our first hill of the season. I love to see everyone out here getting up and running today, after or before they eat some Memorial Day food. This is really a great turnout. It’s awesome.”

Lindeman said the group’s supportive environment stands out.

“I am the softball coach at Cardinal Ritter, but I love the community aspect of this,” she said. “Everybody here is together. There’s no competition. We’re pushing each other. You can meet people here and connect with people.”

Free workouts run through summer

The Hill 317 will meet every Monday and Thursday for the next 16 weeks. Sessions are free and open to all fitness levels.

Organizers said the program focuses on building healthier lifestyles through group accountability and encouragement.

Registration and location updates are available online.

Instagram: TheHill_317

If anyone wants to help sponsor the community event, contact info@thehill317.com.

