The Hope Project sets sights on helping Hoosiers during the pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS — The Hope Project is lending a hand to Hoosiers who may need resources, support, and guidance. All resources are free, making it a "no excuses" zone.

During the pandemic, The Hope Project is busy changing lives and giving Hoosiers a fresh start by offering them access and resources to update their resume and land a new job.

Founder Karmara Holman explained when she was growing up, hope is what she held on to as she watched her mother try to escape an abusive relationship. She started The Hope Project as a way to help those in search of a fresh start.

“Here at The Hope Project if an individual needs counseling we have certified free counseling. We provide that. During the pandemic people have fallen into depression and anxiety. If they need clothing, if they are struggling with attire for an interview, or shoes for their children we have the Hope boutique upstairs. Just reach out to us,” Holman said.

The initiative has a Facebook page, and they're currently preparing to put on a city-wide baby shower for young expectant mothers and families in need.

The event is set for April 18. Sign up at www.thehopeprojectindy.com.

