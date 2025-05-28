The importance of social media in attracting the next generation of construction workers

CARMEL, IN — From early morning to sunset, Glenn Kelich is immersed in the world of construction and education as he balances his role as a contractor and a Commercial Driver's License (CDL) instructor.

“The homeowner wanted an entertainment center in the basement,” Jeff Kelich narrates as he describes his current project. Jeff and Glenn often spend hours at construction sites, ensuring every detail meets industry standards.

While managing construction tasks, Glenn Kelich also creates engaging video content for social media platforms.

“If you are not shifting, do not keep your hand on the shifter,” he advises viewers in one of his videos, underscoring the importance of safety and technique in driving. “One of the reasons I started was because having a brand increases your exposure to everybody,” he emphasizes.

His instructional videos have gained significant traction, garnering hundreds of thousands of views. By sharing tips and training advice with a broader audience, he fosters interest in the construction industry and CDL training. Kelich often vlogs his daily routine, showcasing the life of a contractor and CDL driver.

“I’ll promote a tip that I use to give to my CDL students, and people will ask, ‘Hey, how do you do this?’ or ‘Can I become part of your CDL school?’” he explains.

However, Kelich recognizes a pressing challenge in the industry.

“If you can’t find more people to get the houses and construction jobs done, it's going to be tough,” he warns.

The labor shortage in blue-collar jobs poses a significant concern. To address this issue, Dr. Galen Clavio, Associate Dean for Undergraduate Education for the Media School at Indiana University Bloomington, believes it's essential to demystify blue-collar careers.

“A lot of these jobs, people don’t necessarily know what goes into them. Being able to see them on social media helps make these careers appealing to a younger audience,” Clavio says.

In a move to promote workforce readiness, Indiana recently unveiled a redesigned diploma program that offers high school students a new pathway directly into the workforce after graduation.

“If it allows us to grow our team, I couldn’t ask for more,” Kelich adds, expressing optimism for the upcoming generation.

As Kelich continues to navigate his dual career, he remains dedicated to educating and inspiring others in the construction and driving fields.