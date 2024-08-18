The Innocence Project launches in Indiana with the mission of helping exonerees

INDIANAPOLIS — A new group will now be working to free more Hoosiers behind bars.

The Innocence Project launched its Indiana chapter on Saturday with a fundraising event in Indianapolis.

WRTV

Dozens of people showed up to support the group, including exonerees.

Kristine Bunch is part of the project. She spent 17 years in prison after being wrongfully convicted in Indiana.

WRTV

“When I was in prison begging for help, we didn’t have an Innocence Project, so it’s important to me that the other people in Indiana prisons have a project to help them,” Bunch said.

More than 20 exonerees from across the United States spoke at Saturday’s event.

WRTV

“Our goal is to reach out to exonerees and build that community, so they know they have other people to talk to and find ways to move past the trauma and really get some healing,” Bunch said.

The project is inviting the community to get involved with their mission.

WRTV

“It’s not just about donations, it’s about community support and help for the exonerees that are coming back into your area,” Bunch said. “They need people to reach out to them and help them.”

To learn more about the Innocence Project, click here.

WATCH | Indiana's latest headlines