The Isley Brothers to headline Madam Walker Legacy Fest concert in June 2025

INDIANAPOLIS — The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inducted and Grammy-award winning band, The Isley Brothers, is performing in Indianapolis next summer.

The band will headline the two-day Madam Walker Legacy Fest on Friday, June 20.

The Isley Brothers have influenced music for seven decades, selling millions of records worldwide. In 2014, they were awarded The Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, presented by The Recording Academy.

"We are excited to welcome The Isley Brothers to the fourth-annual Madam Walker Legacy Fest Concert next summer,” said Madam Walker Legacy Center President Kristian Little Stricklen. “Their longevity in the music industry and global influence has left an incredible legacy for the Black community and audiences worldwide. We look forward to welcoming them to Indianapolis in June.”

Legacy Fest is the signature fundraiser for the Madam Walker Legacy Center hosted at the historical Madam C.J. Walker building. The fundraiser will help support the organization's year-round STEM, entrepreneurship, women’s equity, social justice and arts programming.

Tickets for the concert go on sale on Wednesday, Dec. 11. For tickets or to learn more information about the 2025 Madam Walker Legacy Fest., click here.