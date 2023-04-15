THE LUME offers yoga classes this spring

INDIANAPOLIS — Yoga and digital art combine this spring at THE LUME Indianapolis.

Head to the fourth floor of the Indianapolis Museum of art to realign your mind, body and spirit under the lights at THE LUME on any Saturday through May 28.

The hour-long vinyasa yoga class is hosted by Invoke Studio for ages 13 and up.

Classes start at 9:30 a.m.

THE LUME asks that attendees arrive 15 minutes early as no entry will be allowed after 9:35 a.m.

Masks are also required regardless of social-distancing and vaccination status.

General Admission is included with enrollment, admission to THE LUME Indianapolis can be purchased onsite (day of event) for a $10 add-on fee.

Get tickets.

