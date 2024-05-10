The man behind the mask: How Indianapolis’ sports icon got his start

INDIANAPOLIS — He is known for his love of everything Indianapolis sports.

“Got to put on the shakers and money makers," Micheal Hopson told WRTV as he was getting his gloves on outside Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

From the Pacers, Colts and Fever to the Indianapolis 500 — You name it, he is there, loud and proud, cheering his team on.

Provided

“I was born with energy, I’m gifted. And I just enjoy life, don’t let it go by,” Hopson said.

Hopson goes by the nickname Superfan. If you see him at a game, he will be dressed from head to toe.

It’s something he will tell you he does out of love for the game.

Provided

See, he started dressing up about 30-years-ago. All of his costumes are homemade, and he will tell you it takes him hours to get ready.

“You always believe. This thing has been everywhere — [the] racetrack, fever games, this is the believe sign,” Hopson said.