The Offspring to rock Ruoff with Jimmy Eat World and New Found Glory '25 tour

NOBLESVILLE — Punk rock fans, get ready! Following sold-out shows across Australia, Europe, and the UK, The Offspring are excited to announce the North American leg of their SUPERCHARGED Worldwide in '25 Tour.

The band will hit the stage at Ruoff Music Center on July 26, 2025, as part of a 34-date run produced by Live Nation.

Joining The Offspring on all tour dates will be special guests Jimmy Eat World and New Found Glory.

TICKET INFORMATION: Tickets go on presale starting with Citi cardmembers on Tuesday, March 4, at 10 a.m. ET. The artist presale will follow on Wednesday, March 5, at 10 a.m. ET. Additional presales will run throughout the week, leading up to the general ticket sale on Friday, March 7, at 10 a.m. ET. Visit LiveNation.com for all ticket purchasing details.

As the official card of The Offspring: SUPERCHARGED Worldwide in '25 Tour, Citi cardmembers can access presale tickets from March 4 at 10 a.m. until March 6 at 10 p.m. through the Citi Entertainment program. For full presale information, check out www.citientertainment.com.

VIP PACKAGE: For fans wanting an even more special concert experience, the tour will offer a VIP package that includes premium tickets, a rideshare voucher, a VIP-exclusive tour poster, a limited edition gift pack, and more. To learn more about the VIP experience, visit vipnation.com.