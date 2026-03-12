The Pussycat Dolls are back — and they're coming to Noblesville

NOBLESVILLE — The Pussycat Dolls are hitting the road again.

The multi-platinum pop group announced their 2026 world tour, PCD Forever, a 53-date run spanning North America, Europe and the U.K. promoted by Live Nation.

The tour includes a stop at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville on June 28 with Lil' Kim and Mya joining as special guests across North American dates.

The reunion brings together Nicole Scherzinger, Kimberly Wyatt and Ashley Roberts and coincides with the 20th anniversary of the group's debut album PCD, which produced hits like "Buttons," "Don't Cha" and "Stickwitu."

The group is also releasing new music. "Club Song" marks their first new recording since 2019's "React," and both classic albums PCD and Doll Domination are being reissued May 8.

General tickets go on sale Friday, March 20 at 10 a.m. local time at livenation.com.

Fans looking for early access can sign up for the Artist Presale, which runs Wednesday, March 18 at 10 a.m. Citi cardmembers can also access a presale March 18–19 through the Citi Entertainment program.