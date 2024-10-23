The Rocky Horror Show leaves Indianapolis shivering with antici...pation

INDIANAPOLIS — Lovers of sci-fi, horror and rock music will get a chance to see a cult classic on stage in downtown Indy this month.

The Athenaeum Foundation and Zach & Zack are back at the Basile Theatre with their production of The Rocky Horror Show.

Rocky Horror is a celebrated Halloween tradition.

Since the 1970s, audience members have been coming in costume ready to sing along to favorites like “Sweet Transvestite” and the “Time Warp.”

Zach & Zack

“It’s one of the few shows that I know that people are gonna come see it every time. It allows us to try new creative stuff. Take risks. Tweak it a little bit from year to year. Try to fine tune it every time," Producer Zach Rosing said.

This is Zach & Zack’s fifth production of the live stage musical.

The duo started in 2014 and have put on the show roughly every two years.

“Brad and Janet have wound up with a flat tire on a dark and stormy night and find themselves outside of the castle of Dr. Frank N Furter and a bunch of wild craziness ensues," he said.

Zach & Zack

The Rocky Horror Show is a partnership with Zach & Zack and the Athenaeum Foundation.

A portion of ticket sales go back into supporting the preservation and upkeep of the more than 125 year old historic Landmark.

“The Athenaeum has skin in the game, we’re investing in it on the front end so we can make sure the production hits properly, that it looks great and that it’s a great show for Zach & Zack," Athenaeum Foundation President Craig Mince said.

Suraj Choudhary plays one of the show’s protagonists, Brad Majors.

Choudhary says one of his favorite parts about the show is that it's interactive.

Audience members are encouraged to come in costume.

There will even be guided call-outs via a screen on stage.

Zach & Zack

“The show is about giving yourself over to absolute pleasure, no matter how or where you are from," Choudhary said. “You never know what kind of audience you’re gonna get. You might play a little bit differently and it’s those little intricacies there.”

If you miss this year’s production, you’ll have to wait until 2026 to do the time warp again.

Showtime is at 7:30 p.m. on the following nights:



Friday, Oct. 25

Saturday, Oct. 26

Thursday, Oct. 31

Friday, Nov. 1

Saturday, Nov. 2

Tickets are $30 each and available online.