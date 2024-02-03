The RoomPlace to close six locations in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — The furniture and mattress retail store, The RoomPlace will be closing six locations in Indianapolis.

The Chicago-base company announced the closures as part of a restructuring plan "to align its costs with its projected sales and economic realities" the store said in a press release.

“As a family-run business with strong community ties, it’s not an easy decision to close stores and impact the people who work, shop and live in the affected communities,” said Bruce Berman, CEO of The RoomPlace. “Retail sales throughout the country continue to be down, and our industry has been hit hard. We’re making the tough decisions now to ensure we’re around for another 100 years.”

The following locations in Indianapolis will be closing:

14640 Greyhound Plaza

Carmel IN 46032



Carmel IN 46032 5651 E. 86th St.

Indianapolis IN 46250



Indianapolis IN 46250 7609 Shelby St.

Indianapolis IN 46227



Indianapolis IN 46227 8401 Michigan Rd.

Indianapolis IN 46268



Indianapolis IN 46268 8301 E. Washington St.

Indianapolis IN 46219



Indianapolis IN 46219 2575 E. Main St. Suite 198

Plainfield IN 46168

The RoomPlace said it will contract with Planned Furniture Promotions (PFP) to conduct store closing sales in those locations. Existing orders placed prior to February 2 will be fulfilled as promised, they said.

