The Science of Reading: Workshop trains parents in literacy to support reading at home

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosier parents are learning how to help their kids become better readers.

RISE Indy and Marian University partnered up and held a workshop on Tuesday evening to teach dozens of parents the science of reading, focusing on how people learn to read. The workshop emphasized the importance of foundation skills like phonics, fluency, vocabulary and comprehension.

"We’re training our parents on the sciences of reading, giving them the tools that they need so that they can help their children at home, tutor their children to improve academic outcomes so they can keep on track for their educational journey for high school, college and beyond," said Duane Ingram, RISE Indy Vice President of Community Affairs.

In Marion County, just 26% of third through eighth graders passed the English language arts section of ILEARN this year, according to RISE Indy.

The workshop is intended to help parents get their kids to read at or above grade level and improve those literacy rates.