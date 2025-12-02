'The shelter saved my life': Indianapolis’ winter contingency shelters officially open

INDIANAPOLIS— Indianapolis’ winter contingency shelters officially opened Monday, later than in previous years, after city leaders decided to delay the start until December 1.

Officials say warmer recent Novembers and historical data showing most people seek winter shelter closer to mid-December influenced the decision.

“It’s a matter of life or death,” said Katrina Jones, who spent last winter unhoused and struggling to survive the cold. “It was a very rough journey and if it wasn't for Wheeler Mission, I would have probably frozen outside.”

Jones eventually found refuge at Wheeler Mission’s Center for Women and Children, one of the nonprofit’s eight locations statewide that serve 700 to 800 people every night.

A year later, she’s in her own home.

Andrew Merkley with the Office of Public Health & Safety says the city’s winter sites opened a month later than usual this year.

During the cold temperatures over this past weekend, OPHS says it opened the AIC location early.

Merkley says families experiencing homelessness continue to increase, and the city is preparing to triage families who are currently living outside into available shelter space.

Three locations are now operating as part of the city’s winter contingency plan:

Tibbs Avenue Family Shelter

– 180 beds

– Cafeteria, divided bedrooms, kids’ play area, showers, community lounge

– Opens at 6 p.m. and operates 24/7 through March 31

– Referral required through 2-1-1 or the Mayor’s Action Center

Assessment & Intervention Center (AIC) – Men only

– Located on the Community Justice Campus

– Open 24/7

– Referral required

West Morris Street Methodist Church – Men only

– Opens only on nights with dangerously low temperatures

– Walk-ins welcome