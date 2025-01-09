Watch Now
The Snow Artist unveils stunning giant octopus creation

WRTV
INDIANAPOLIS — Rick Horton has officially completed his masterpiece for this year: a giant octopus located on the south side of Greenfield.

After dedicating 15 hours to the project, Horton’s snow sculpture is ready for all to admire.

As people stroll by, they stop in their tracks, drawn in by the captivating octopus sculpture.

"I love all of the details and when you look at the tentacles, they are so detailed. I think it's awesome," said Debbie Kirk.

"It's amazing. I don't know how a man stands out in the cold and does that all the time," Christian Greece said. "I've seen his other sculptures, I saw the eagle and the frog. And that was a couple of years ago because we haven't had much snow since then."

Rick Horton said he has been looking forward to creating something like this for two years, proving that snow can inspire beauty rather than just inconvenience.

