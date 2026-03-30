The Sports Bra: Women's sports bar coming to downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — The Sports Bra, a sports bar dedicated exclusively to women's sports, announced its Indianapolis location is coming this summer.

The bar will open at 15 E Maryland, according to the company. The location sits steps away from Gainbridge Fieldhouse and the upcoming Indiana Fever performance center.

Co-owners Eve Keller and Jenni White will lead the Indianapolis franchise.

"We chose 15 E Maryland because women's sports deserve to live in the same geography as everything else we celebrate, right in the flow of the city's energy," Keller said.

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The Sports Bra Indy will showcase local and professional teams, including the Indiana Fever and Indy Ignite, as well as national and international leagues like the National Women's Soccer League, Professional Women's Hockey League, and Athletes Unlimited.

"The opening of The Sports Bra in Indianapolis is another powerful signal that women's sports and women in sports are not just growing. They're leading," said Sarah Myer, chief of staff & strategy at Indiana Sports Corp.

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The Indianapolis location will follow the original Portland model, with a family-friendly atmosphere and a diverse menu.

Notably, the bar will prioritize sourcing products from local, women-owned businesses, according to the company.

"Building something meaningful is often seen as risky, but I believe this city is ready," Keller said.

The bar hopes to welcome customers this summer.