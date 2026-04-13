The Strokes to perform at Ruoff Music Center in July

NOBLESVILLE — The Strokes will perform at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville on July 15.

The show is part of the Coors Light Concert Series. Special guests are Thundercat and Hamilton Leithauser.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, April 17 at ticketmaster.com. Artist presale begins Wednesday, April 15.

Fans must sign up at signup.ticketmaster.com by Tuesday, April 14 at 9 a.m. to participate in the presale.

The performance is part of a global tour by the New York City band.