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The Strokes to perform at Ruoff Music Center in July

2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival - Weekend One
Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP
Julian Casablancas of The Strokes performs during the first weekend of Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Saturday, April 11, 2026, in Indio, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival - Weekend One
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NOBLESVILLE — The Strokes will perform at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville on July 15.

The show is part of the Coors Light Concert Series. Special guests are Thundercat and Hamilton Leithauser.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, April 17 at ticketmaster.com. Artist presale begins Wednesday, April 15.

Fans must sign up at signup.ticketmaster.com by Tuesday, April 14 at 9 a.m. to participate in the presale.

The performance is part of a global tour by the New York City band.