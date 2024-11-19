The Success Center at Carriage House East hosts Thanksgiving food pantry

INDIANAPOLIS — Thanksgiving and the holidays are almost here and resources are flooding the city, helping families in need.

"They'll come and sign in. They'll have to give us their name, and how many people are in their household," said Sharvonne Walker, the Center Manager with Gene B. Glick Company. “We'll give them a ticket and then they'll just sit down until we call them."

WRTV

Residents walked away with more than basic goods this week, just in time for the holidays, thanks to Success Center, nestled inside Carriage House East Apartment Complex.

"We're giving out turkeys, turkey breast, and ham today," Walker said.

WRTV

The Success Center was opened by the Gene B. Glick Company to support the apartment complex.

"With Gleaners Food Bank, we purchase food through them, and we also go through Midwest Food Bank once a month," Walker said. "In general, there's a lack of food access here. We want to make sure our residents at Carriage House East have the availability of fruits and vegetables and groceries."

Rashida Smith tells WRTV’s Amber Grigley that she hasn't quite mapped out her Thanksgiving dinner yet.

WRTV

"I have to go through and put things together," Smith said.

Smith said coming to the Success Center on Monday was a start.

WRTV

"Even if you need the help and you're scared to get the help, don't be afraid to ask. You never know what's in your community that can help you," Smith said.

"We just remind them that this is a supplement, so you might not get everything that you need for Thanksgiving, but also understanding that you can visit another pantry," Walker said.

WRTV

The Success Center at Carriage House East provides families with the tools to achieve their goals. Focusing on supporting their basic needs, youth development, workforce development, and community engagement.

The Success Center at Carriage House East pantry will be open Tuesday, November 26 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.