The 'Westmont' opens with affordable housing options near downtown Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — A new apartment complex billed as a "workforce housing development" is now open in Indianapolis.

The "Westmont" is on Lewis Street, south of 16th Street near the Frank and Judy O'Bannon Soccer Park.

A majority of the 188-units in the building will be reserved for people with incomes less than or equal to the area's median income.

Developers say the location is close to popular downtown attractions without the downtown cost.

"We are just outside of downtown, so rather than paying for your premium downtown apartment building it's still convenient to Bottleworks, it's still convenient to lots of historic urban neighborhoods, but it is still a little bit cheaper and a little bit easier to get around; we have free parking that sort of thing," Micahel Taft, a development associate at TWG, told WRTV.

The project is part of the city's neighborhood-driven affordable redevelopment plan.