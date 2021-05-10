These bugs taste good on ice cream: Purdue bug doctor talks about the billions of Brood X cicadas emerging in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — After 17 years underground, billions of Brood X cicadas will soon be emerging in Indiana and other states.

They are in the dirt right now just waiting for the the soil temperature to warm to 64 degrees before the leave their holes climb a tree and spend the next six weeks "singing" to find a mate, Purdue University entomology educator Elizabeth Barnes said.

"As far back as we have written or oral records people have been eating cicadas," Barnes said. "Anything you can do with a shrimp you can also do with a cicada. The bonus is cicadas also go well on sweet things like ice cream or cookies."

In this video streamed live on Facebook on May 10, 2021, Barnes talks with WRTV's Vic Ryckaert about the incredibly abundant and noisy insects that will be all over Indiana trees.

