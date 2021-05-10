Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

These bugs taste good on ice cream: Purdue bug doctor talks about the billions of Brood X cicadas emerging in Indiana

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Adobe | Dave Allen
<a href="https://stock.adobe.com/images/cicada-insect-on-green-grass-with-red-eyes/9166647">Adobe | Dave Allen</a>
Billions Of Cicadas Will Emerge This Year In Several States
Posted at 5:04 PM, May 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-10 17:04:22-04

INDIANAPOLIS — After 17 years underground, billions of Brood X cicadas will soon be emerging in Indiana and other states.

They are in the dirt right now just waiting for the the soil temperature to warm to 64 degrees before the leave their holes climb a tree and spend the next six weeks "singing" to find a mate, Purdue University entomology educator Elizabeth Barnes said.

"As far back as we have written or oral records people have been eating cicadas," Barnes said. "Anything you can do with a shrimp you can also do with a cicada. The bonus is cicadas also go well on sweet things like ice cream or cookies."

In this video streamed live on Facebook on May 10, 2021, Barnes talks with WRTV's Vic Ryckaert about the incredibly abundant and noisy insects that will be all over Indiana trees.

Want to know more? Brood X cicadas are emerging in Indiana to 'sing,' mate, die and leave behind eggs that will bring new cicadas in 17 years

Billions Of Cicadas Will Emerge This Year In Several States

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream WRTV anytime!