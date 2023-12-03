Thief steals package from Brown County home in broad daylight

BROWN COUNTY — This is the season of giving...and the season of taking.

Some thieves target packages in the days before Christmas, and a Brown County family found themselves victims of a 'porch pirate' this week.

Porch Pirate ring footage

Thomas Thompson bought an iPhone 15, which shipped to his home on Greasy Creek Road in Nashville Thursday. However, an unknown thief stole the package containing the phone in the middle of the day.

"I was kind of appalled that someone would be that brazen," Thompson said.

Thompson caught both the initial delivery and theft on his surveillance camera. According to the times recorded on the camera, the burglar stole the package just 12 minutes after it was delivered.

WRTV

"It's just disappointing that somebody would feel the need to steal stuff off of other people instead of doing what they've got to do to get it themselves," Thompson said.

The Thompson's later found the box the phone came in discarded just down the street from their home.

WRTV

The Brown County Sheriff's Office has not announced any suspects or arrests in the burglary, which Thompson finds unacceptable.

"I hope this guy is found so nobody else's packages are getting stolen from at least this guy."

WRTV

In the meantime, Thompson said he is making changes to protect his future packages from porch pirates.

"We told FedEx we want all packages signed for and we will probably add another camera or two," Thompson said. "If it wasn't on tape, there wouldn't be the possibility that this guy could get caught."