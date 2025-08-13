Thieves steal hundreds of bronze vases worth more than $170K from Indy cemetery

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after thieves made off with hundreds of bronze vases from gravesites in an Indianapolis cemetery.

According to an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department report, a total of 246 solid bronze vases were stolen from headstones at New Crown Cemetery located at 2101 Churchman Avenue, with an estimated value exceeding $170,000.

Additionally, two bronze markers inscribed with names and dates of birth were also taken, valued at $5,000.

In a statement regarding the incident, representatives from New Crown Cemetery expressed their deep concern over the violation of the sacred resting places.

"A detective will be assigned to this case. We are fully cooperating with law enforcement and are committed to supporting the prosecution of those responsible," the cemetery stated.

To enhance security, the cemetery has implemented measures to prevent unauthorized vehicle access by locking the gates. Additionally, they are in the process of replacing the fencing around the cemetery. "It is very expensive to replace the fencing on Raymond Street, but it is something that we are actively working towards," officials noted.

They further explained that several sections were affected by the theft and encouraged families to reach out to the office to inquire if their loved ones' resting places were among those impacted.

Anyone with questions or information related to the theft can contact their office at 317-784-4494 for assistance.