Things to do in Indy for free this MLK Day

INDIANAPOLIS — The city of Indianapolis is celebrating the spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on January 20, 2025, with a series of vibrant, inspiring events that honor his legacy.
Here’s a list of free events you can look forward to:
Madam Walker Legacy Center
Free admission
- Event: 43rd Annual Day of Celebration
- Time: 12:00 p.m. EST
- Location: Walker Theatre
- Details: Enjoy an inspiring keynote address by Caroline Wanga, President & CEO of Essence Ventures. Tickets are free, but registration is required.
- More info: 43rd Annual MLK Day of Celebration with Caroline Wanga - Madam Walker Legacy Center
Conner Prairie
Free admission
- Details: Participate in the "BE Love" pledge featuring winning student essays that explore Dr. King's legacy. Enjoy various inspirational programs throughout the day.
- More info: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day | Conner Prairie
Indianapolis Zoo
Free admission
- Admission: Free with a donation (monetary donations accepted for Gleaners Food Bank).
- Details: Explore the zoo and engage with activities that promote community service and awareness.
- More info: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day - Indianapolis Zoo
Indiana Historical Society
Free admission
- Time: Activities from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.; museum open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Details: Contribute to the Charity Cares Clothing Closet by designing shopping bags, collaborate on a community mural, and enjoy Dr. King’s speeches in the theater. Donations of new socks and underwear in all sizes are encouraged.
- More info: Martin Luther King Jr. Day – Free Admission
The Children's Museum of Indianapolis
Free admission
- Griot Drum Ensemble Performances: 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
- Activities:
- Birthday Card Decorating: 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. (donations of cake mix and frosting accepted).
- Words of Inspiration: 12:30 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. with storyteller Portia Sholar Jackson.
- Mixed Media Workshop with Rebecca Robinson: 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m.
- More info: Martin Luther King Jr. Day | The Children's Museum of Indianapolis
White River State Park
Free admission
- Details: Attractions including the Indiana State Museum and Eiteljorg Museum will offer free access. Donations for Gleaners Food Bank will be collected throughout the park.
- More info: Free Admission: Martin Luther King, Jr. Day - White River State Park
NewFields
Free admission
- Event: MLK Day: Mission Possible
- Time: 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
- Location: Indianapolis Museum of Art
- Details: Participate in hands-on workshops led by local artists, enjoy the sounds of Deckademics DJ & Production School, and attend story time in Star Studio. Highlights include spoken word by Bruce Ford and "The Audacity to Believe I Am Free" performance in DeBoest Lecture Hall. Wrap up with a screening of Mission: Joy—Finding Happiness in Troubled Times (2021, dirs. Louie Psihoyos & Peggy Callahan, 90 mins, NR).
- More info: MLK Day: Mission Possible :: Newfields
Eiteljorg Museum
Free admission
- Time: 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.
- Details: Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day with FREE admission! Enjoy a community drum circle, hands-on art activities, and your last chance to see the Fifth Third Bank Jingle Rails: The Great Western Adventure model train exhibit.
- More info: Martin Luther King Jr. FREE Day - Eiteljorg
NCAA Hall of Champions
Free admission
- Details: The NCAA Hall of Champions is offering free admission on MLK Day. Explore two levels of interactive exhibits, making it a must-visit destination for college sports fans.
- More info: Event Space in Indianapolis | NCAA Hall of Champions