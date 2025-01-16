Things to do in Indy for free this MLK Day

INDIANAPOLIS — The city of Indianapolis is celebrating the spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on January 20, 2025, with a series of vibrant, inspiring events that honor his legacy.

Here’s a list of free events you can look forward to:

Madam Walker Legacy Center

Free admission



Event: 43rd Annual Day of Celebration

Time: 12:00 p.m. EST

Location: Walker Theatre

Details: Enjoy an inspiring keynote address by Caroline Wanga, President & CEO of Essence Ventures. Tickets are free, but registration is required.

More info: 43rd Annual MLK Day of Celebration with Caroline Wanga - Madam Walker Legacy Center

Conner Prairie

Free admission



Details: Participate in the "BE Love" pledge featuring winning student essays that explore Dr. King's legacy. Enjoy various inspirational programs throughout the day.

More info: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day | Conner Prairie

Indianapolis Zoo

Free admission



Admission: Free with a donation (monetary donations accepted for Gleaners Food Bank).

Details: Explore the zoo and engage with activities that promote community service and awareness.

More info: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day - Indianapolis Zoo

Indiana Historical Society

Free admission



Time: Activities from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.; museum open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Details: Contribute to the Charity Cares Clothing Closet by designing shopping bags, collaborate on a community mural, and enjoy Dr. King’s speeches in the theater. Donations of new socks and underwear in all sizes are encouraged.

More info: Martin Luther King Jr. Day – Free Admission

The Children's Museum of Indianapolis

Free admission



Griot Drum Ensemble Performances: 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Activities:

Birthday Card Decorating: 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. (donations of cake mix and frosting accepted). Words of Inspiration: 12:30 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. with storyteller Portia Sholar Jackson. Mixed Media Workshop with Rebecca Robinson: 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m.

More info: Martin Luther King Jr. Day | The Children's Museum of Indianapolis

White River State Park

Free admission



Details: Attractions including the Indiana State Museum and Eiteljorg Museum will offer free access. Donations for Gleaners Food Bank will be collected throughout the park.

More info: Free Admission: Martin Luther King, Jr. Day - White River State Park

NewFields

Free admission



Event: MLK Day: Mission Possible

Time: 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Location: Indianapolis Museum of Art

Details: Participate in hands-on workshops led by local artists, enjoy the sounds of Deckademics DJ & Production School, and attend story time in Star Studio. Highlights include spoken word by Bruce Ford and "The Audacity to Believe I Am Free" performance in DeBoest Lecture Hall. Wrap up with a screening of Mission: Joy—Finding Happiness in Troubled Times (2021, dirs. Louie Psihoyos & Peggy Callahan, 90 mins, NR).

More info: MLK Day: Mission Possible :: Newfields



Eiteljorg Museum

Free admission



Time: 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

Details: Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day with FREE admission! Enjoy a community drum circle, hands-on art activities, and your last chance to see the Fifth Third Bank Jingle Rails: The Great Western Adventure model train exhibit.

More info: Martin Luther King Jr. FREE Day - Eiteljorg



NCAA Hall of Champions

Free admission

