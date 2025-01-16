Watch Now
Things to do in Indy for free this MLK Day

Stephen Somerstein
<p>Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. being interviewed by news reporter at conclusion of 1965 Selma to Montgomery, Alabama Civil Rights March. March 25, 1965</p>
INDIANAPOLIS — The city of Indianapolis is celebrating the spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on January 20, 2025, with a series of vibrant, inspiring events that honor his legacy.

Here’s a list of free events you can look forward to:

Madam Walker Legacy Center

Free admission

Conner Prairie

Free admission

Indianapolis Zoo

Free admission

Indiana Historical Society

Free admission

  • Time: Activities from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.; museum open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
  • Details: Contribute to the Charity Cares Clothing Closet by designing shopping bags, collaborate on a community mural, and enjoy Dr. King’s speeches in the theater. Donations of new socks and underwear in all sizes are encouraged.
  • More info: Martin Luther King Jr. Day – Free Admission

The Children's Museum of Indianapolis

Free admission

  • Griot Drum Ensemble Performances: 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
  • Activities:
    • Birthday Card Decorating: 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. (donations of cake mix and frosting accepted).
    • Words of Inspiration: 12:30 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. with storyteller Portia Sholar Jackson.
    • Mixed Media Workshop with Rebecca Robinson: 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m.
  • More info: Martin Luther King Jr. Day | The Children's Museum of Indianapolis

White River State Park

Free admission

NewFields

Free admission

  • Event: MLK Day: Mission Possible
  • Time: 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
  • Location: Indianapolis Museum of Art
  • Details: Participate in hands-on workshops led by local artists, enjoy the sounds of Deckademics DJ & Production School, and attend story time in Star Studio. Highlights include spoken word by Bruce Ford and "The Audacity to Believe I Am Free" performance in DeBoest Lecture Hall. Wrap up with a screening of Mission: Joy—Finding Happiness in Troubled Times (2021, dirs. Louie Psihoyos & Peggy Callahan, 90 mins, NR).
  • More info: MLK Day: Mission Possible :: Newfields

Eiteljorg Museum

Free admission

  • Time: 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.
  • Details: Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day with FREE admission! Enjoy a community drum circle, hands-on art activities, and your last chance to see the Fifth Third Bank Jingle Rails: The Great Western Adventure model train exhibit.
  • More info: Martin Luther King Jr. FREE Day - Eiteljorg

NCAA Hall of Champions

Free admission

