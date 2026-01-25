'This one's for them': Rockstar Pizza opens for first responders in storm

BROWNSBURG — A Brownsburg pizza restaurant opened Sunday despite dangerous winter conditions, offering free meals to first responders braving the storm.

Rockstar Pizza announced on Facebook that owner Ron would open the restaurant from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., despite Marion County being under a Travel Watch that advises only essential travel.

"This weather is a little frightening, folks. If you don't have to be out, I strongly advise staying home and staying safe," Ron wrote in the social media post.

The restaurant offered a free pizza buffet for first responders as part of what Ron called their annual "Feed the Street Workers & First Responders" day.

Rockstar Pizza

"This one's for them — the people who are out here doing the hard, dangerous work so the rest of us can stay home," he wrote.

Ron's wife prefaced his message by explaining that her husband was determined to open regardless. She emphasized that no employees were required to work, and Ron offered to pick up any staff who wanted to earn money but couldn't safely drive.

The restaurant suspended delivery service for the day, citing uncertainty about whether delivery drivers would be available in the dangerous conditions.

Ron said he would use his four-wheel-drive vehicle and planned to pick up a neighbor to ensure safe travel to and from the restaurant.

"Stay safe. We appreciate every single one of you," Ron concluded.