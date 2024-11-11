Thought Halloween was over? Not for this Greenwood family business

GREENWOOD — Halloween is long gone.

Some people are even debating whether or not it’s time to decorate for Christmas.

But for one Greenwood family business, Halloween never ends, even after the big box stores close for the season.

“When you walk through the door you can immediately smell the apple cinnamon," Greenwood Happy Haunts owner Cory Steenbergen said. “There’s a lot of smiles. There’s a lot of laughter. That’s what we strive for.”

Greenwood Marble and Tile has been in her family since 1954.

“My grandfather started the business that was in the building. This was like a second home," Steenbergen said.

Two years ago, she decided to breathe new life into the tile installation company.

“Halloween, everyone gets a little bit giddy. We all like to be a little bit spooked, but not terrified. That’s why ‘happy’ is in our name," she said.

Greenwood Happy Haunts specializes in all things spooky.

Custom-made wood items, refurbished furniture, vintage decor, trinkets, costumes and more.

Walking through her shop is meant to be an experience.

Steenbergen says her peak season is July through October.

The majority of sales and foot traffic happen late summer.

So what happens after November 1?

She gets creative!

“If you’re spooky all year, there isn’t a season. We have skeletons all around and we put Santa hats on them and dress them up as elves," Steenbergen said. “Kinda merry, kinda scary sort of vibe.”

Throughout the year Steenbergen hosts pop-up events like a ghost chat or spooky Christmas.

No matter the month, she says it’s about having fun!