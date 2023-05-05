Thousands expected at Indiana Comic Convention this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS -- The annual Indiana Comic Convention is back in Indianapolis.

Thousands are expected to attend the event at Indiana Convention Center. The convention runs through the weekend.

In a press release, show organizers announced that Grant Guston, the actor known for playing Barry Allen on the CW’s The Flash will be making an appearance.

“Grant’s appearance is a huge win for attendees as he’s consistently one of our most requested celebrity guests by our fans,” said Dan Farr, Indiana Comic Convention show producer said.

In addition to The Flash, Gustin has played Barry Allen in many other shows from the Arrowverse, including Arrow, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow and the web series Vixen.

The Convention will feature the best in pop culture, including movies, TV shows, cosplay, gaming, books, comic creators, artists and vendors.

For those looking to buy tickets click here.