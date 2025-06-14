Watch Now
Thousands gather for 'No Kings Day of Defiance' protest in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — As President Donald Trump plans to celebrate his birthday with a military parade in Washington, D.C., approximately 3,000 to 5,000 protesters have gathered at the Indiana Statehouse today for the "No Kings Day of Defiance."

This demonstration is part of a nationwide movement that includes over 2,000 protests across the United States, with more than 10 events scheduled in Indiana alone.

Protesters are voicing their opposition to a variety of measures implemented by the Trump Administration, including controversial immigration policies and the military display in D.C.

They are also advocating for the protection of democratic values. Many participants expressed frustration with local legislators, accusing them of “rubberstamping” Trump’s policies without considering their impact on Hoosiers.

Coinciding with the protest is the Mass Ave Indy Pride Parade happening just streets away, celebrating the LGBTQ community.

