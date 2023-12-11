Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local News

Actions

Thousands gather to celebrate Chanukah at Newfields

wl4.jpg
WRTV
wl4.jpg
wl3.jpg
wl.jpg
wl2.jpg
Posted at 8:40 PM, Dec 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-10 20:40:23-05

INDIANAPOLIS —  Over 3,000 people bought tickets to the Hanukkah display of Winterlights at Newfields on Sunday evening.

Newfields has partnered with the Jewish Federation of Greater Indianapolis for the last three years to celebrate the holiday. The event features a light show, decorations and food for the whole family to enjoy.

wl3.jpg

The celebration was part of the seventh annual Winterlights display at the museum. Each year, nearly two-million lights illuminate the garden while music plays in the background.

“This year, the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra has re-recorded an incredible suite from the Nutcracker, along with other holiday songs,” Jonathan Wright, Director of the Garden and Virginia B. Fairbanks Art & Nature Park at Newfields, said.

Leaders with the Jewish Federation say this partnership allows their community to celebrate and create memories that will last a lifetime.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Make a difference today!