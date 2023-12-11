Thousands gather to celebrate Chanukah at Newfields

INDIANAPOLIS — Over 3,000 people bought tickets to the Hanukkah display of Winterlights at Newfields on Sunday evening.

Newfields has partnered with the Jewish Federation of Greater Indianapolis for the last three years to celebrate the holiday. The event features a light show, decorations and food for the whole family to enjoy.

WRTV

The celebration was part of the seventh annual Winterlights display at the museum. Each year, nearly two-million lights illuminate the garden while music plays in the background.

“This year, the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra has re-recorded an incredible suite from the Nutcracker, along with other holiday songs,” Jonathan Wright, Director of the Garden and Virginia B. Fairbanks Art & Nature Park at Newfields, said.

Leaders with the Jewish Federation say this partnership allows their community to celebrate and create memories that will last a lifetime.