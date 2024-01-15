Watch Now
Thousands of AES customers left without power Sunday night as temperatures continue to fall

Posted at 9:57 PM, Jan 14, 2024
INDIANAPOLIS — Thousands of Hoosiers near Indianapolis are without power as temperatures continue to drop into the single digits.

According to the AES Outage Map, as of 9:47 p.m., 2,288 customers were reported to be without power.

AES released the following statement regarding the outage:

AES Indiana is aware of an outage that impacted many customers in the downtown area. The outage was caused by a wire down east of downtown. Crews worked quickly to identify the cause and are currently on-site making repairs.

AES says they expect power to be restored by 10 p.m.

