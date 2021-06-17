Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Thousands of former ITT Technical Institute students are getting their loans forgiven

items.[0].image.alt
WRTV
Poster image (98).jpg
Posted at 9:06 AM, Jun 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-17 09:06:43-04

CARMEL — Thousands of people who attended ITT Technical Institute are no longer required to pay off their student loans.

The U.S. Department of Education announced it's erasing student loan debt for former ITT Tech students.

The Carmel-based for-profit college went bankrupt and abruptly closed all 130 campuses in 2016.

The Biden Administration is approving 18,000 loan forgiveness claims from former students. That will clear more than $500 million in debt.

The move is also a step forward in the Biden Administration's effort to clear a backlog of loan forgiveness claims to students defrauded by their colleges.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream WRTV anytime!