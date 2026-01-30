Several items sold at Indianapolis store, other locations recalled, FDA says

INDIANAPOLIS — The Food and Drug Administration says Cheerios, Tylenol and thousands of other brand-name items sold at an Indianapolis international market have been recalled due to possible rodent and avian contamination.

The FDA says products distributed to Aimmart International Market on the northwest side are among thousands recalled by Gold Star Distribution, Inc.

The recall, first announced on December 26, affects "all FDA-regulated products" from a contaminated facility.

WRTV was contacted by the current owner of the location, who says the store is now under new ownership.

Indianapolis shoppers who purchased items from the 86th Street location should check their pantry and medicine cabinet. The recall includes popular brands like Pringles, Maruchan ramen, Domino sugar, Arizona tea, Gatorade, Trojan condoms, Axe body spray, Colgate toothpaste, Lucky Charms cereal, and pet foods including Purina and Fancy Feast.

A complete list of affected products is available on the FDA's website.

The contaminated products were also distributed to stores in Minneapolis, St. Paul, and Twin Cities suburbs, including Burnsville, Bloomington and Eden Prairie.

Gold Star Distribution says the recall covers products from a specific holding facility that showed signs of rodent and avian contamination. The company will provide refunds upon request.

The FDA directs consumers to destroy any affected products immediately.

A full list of locations is available from the FDA.

No illnesses have been reported as a result of the contamination.