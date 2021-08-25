Thousands still without power Thursday morning in Central Indiana after storms

INDIANAPOLIS — Storms across Central Indiana knocked out power to at least three schools and thousands of residents on Wednesday.

AES Indiana reported more than 28,700 customers without power as of 12:16 p.m. Wednesday. As of 5:05 a.m. Thursday, that number was at 1,583.

"Safety is AES Indiana’s top priority during this restoration process. Crews are working to repair significant damage to power lines and equipment," Kelly Young, public relations director for AES Indiana, said in an email. "When our customers’ lights go out, AES Indiana has two objectives: get the power back on as soon as possible and keep everyone safe in the process."

You can view a current outage map here. Power outages or downed power lines can be reported by calling 317.261.8111 or by visiting their website.

Hundreds of Duke Energy customers were also without power as of 12:23 p.m. Wednesday; about 25 outages were reported in the Central Indiana area as of 5:05 a.m. Thursday. You can view Duke's current power outage map here.

I&M reported less than 22 customers without power as of 12:34 p.m. Wednesday At 5:05 a.m. Thursday, the outage map reported nine outages in the Fort Wayne area. Their outage map is available here.

The South Central Indiana REMC reported 49 people without power across Morgan, Brown and Monroe Counties Wednesday afternoon. All power was restored by Thursday morning. An outage map is available here.

JCREMC reported 21 people without power as of 12:36 p.m. Wednesday. All power was restored before Thursday morning. To see the outage map, click here.

Scecina Memorial High School released students who drive to school Wednesday afternoon. Parents could also pick up their children before the normal dismissal time of 3:10 p.m.

Power was lost at Harrison Hill Elementary, Belzer Middle School and Lawrence Central High School, and all three schools are dismissing early, according to a message from the district. Students from Harrison Hill will be dismissed and transported home beginning at noon. Students at Belzer Middle School and Lawrence Central High School will be dismissed and transported home beginning at 1 PM. Parents who are who able to pick up their child/children are asked to do so.