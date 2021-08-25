Thousands without power as storms move through Central Indiana, some schools dismissing early

Ind. — Storms across Central Indiana knocked out power to at least three schools and thousands of residents on Wednesday.

Scecina Memorial High School released students who drive to school Wednesday afternoon. Parents can also pick up their children before the normal dismissal time of 3:10 p.m.

Because of the ongoing power shortage, we are releasing students who drive to school. Parents also can pick up their children before the normal 3:10 dismissal — Scecina Memorial High School (@ScecinaNow) August 25, 2021

Power was lost at Harrison Hill Elementary, Belzer Middle School and Lawrence Central High School, and all three schools are dismissing early, according to a message from the district. Students from Harrison Hill will be dismissed and transported home beginning at noon. Students at Belzer Middle School and Lawrence Central High School will be dismissed and transported home beginning at 1 PM. Parents who are who able to pick up their child/children are asked to do so.

AES Indiana reported more than 28,700 customers without power as of 12:16 p.m. That number was down to around 24,000 at 1:11 p.m.

"Safety is AES Indiana’s top priority during this restoration process. Crews are working to repair significant damage to power lines and equipment," Kelly Young, public relations director for AES Indiana, said in an email. "When our customers’ lights go out, AES Indiana has two objectives: get the power back on as soon as possible and keep everyone safe in the process."

You can view a current outage map here. Power outages or downed power lines can be reported by calling 317.261.8111 or by visiting their website.

AES Indiana's power outage map as of 12:16 p.m. on August 25, 2021.

Hundreds of Duke Energy customers were also without power as of 12:23 p.m. Wednesday. You can view Duke's current power outage map here.

Duke Energy's power outage map as of 12:23 p.m. on August 25, 2021.

I&M reported less than 22 customers without power as of 12:34 p.m. Their outage map is available here.

The South Central Indiana REMC reported 49 people without power across Morgan, Brown and Monroe Counties. An outage map is available here.

JCREMC reported 21 people without power as of 12:36 p.m. To see the outage map, click here.