Three dead in two-vehicle crash in Delaware County

DELAWARE COUNTY — Indiana State Police are investigating after three people were killed in a two-vehicle crash around 9:40 Saturday morning on State Road 67, north of County Road 600 West.

The crash occurred when a maroon 2010 Ford Flex was traveling northbound on State Road 67. Benjamin Wilbur, 64, and his wife Brenda, 68, both of Muncie, were traveling southbound on State Road 67 when the Ford Flex crossed the center turn lane and entered the southbound lane where it struck the Wilbur’s black 2013 Ford F-150 pickup truck.

The driver of the Ford Flex was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. The Wilbur’s were both wearing their seatbelts but were unable to survive injuries sustained in the crash.

All three were pronounced dead at the scene by the Delaware County Coroner.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing. Neither drugs nor alcohol are suspected to have been a factor in the wreck.