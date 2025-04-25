Watch Now
Three homes damaged in early morning fire on Indy's west side

INDIANAPOLIS — Authorities are investigating a fire that affected three homes on the city’s west side early Friday morning.

Firefighters were called to the scene near West 21st Street and North Raceway Road just before 3:15 a.m.

The fire reportedly started at one residence and quickly spread to two neighboring homes.

One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, but no further injuries have been reported.

Fire officials have not yet determined the cause of the blaze, and the investigation is ongoing.

