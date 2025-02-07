Three killed, including two children, in I-74 crash in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY — Three people, including two children, were killed in a crash on I-74 in Boone County Friday morning.

According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, around 6:30 a.m., dispatch received a report of a vehicle accident on I-74 westbound near the 51.5 mile-marker. Upon arrival, first responders located a Kia Soul and a pickup truck in the ditch on the west side of the roadway and a semi-truck with damage to the rear of its trailer in the east bound lanes of I-74.

The driver of the Kia Soul, identified as Ashley Morgan, 27, of Iowa and two juvenile passengers were pronounced dead at the scene, while a third juvenile was transported to the hospital. The driver of the pickup truck and the passenger were also taken to the hospital for treatment.

Preliminary findings suggest the Kia Soul was traveling eastbound when it rear-ended a semi-truck. The car then crossed the median and collided head-on with a pickup truck.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

INDOT has alerted drivers that all lanes of I-74 near the crash are currently closed.