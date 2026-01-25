Three victims found dead in Cambridge City house fire

WAYNE COUNTY — Three people died in a house fire early Saturday morning in Cambridge City as authorities work to determine their identities and the cause of the blaze.

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office said dispatch received a call just before 2 a.m. reporting a fire in the 18000 block of Frank Myers Road.

First responders found the residence fully involved in flames when they arrived.

Three victims were discovered inside the home after firefighters brought the fire under control.

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office is working with the Indiana State Fire Marshal's Office to investigate the victims' identities, causes of death, and the origin of the fire.

The Wayne County Coroner's Office is assisting with victim identification and determining causes of death.

The victims have not been positively identified and their causes of death remain undetermined. The cause of the fire has not been established.

"This is a heartbreaking situation for our community," said Sheriff Randy Retter. "We extend our deepest sympathy to everyone impacted by this tragedy, and we are committed to doing everything possible to thoroughly investigate this incident and provide answers as they become available."

The investigation remains active and ongoing.