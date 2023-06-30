Thursday afternoon's storm causes widespread damage, knocks tree into a house in Carmel

INDIANAPOLIS — Kyle Monk spent her Thursday afternoon surveying storm damage at her house.

A fast-moving thunderstorm knocked a 100-year-old tree into her house in Carmel.

"Not the happy Fourth of July I was looking for," Kyle said.

Kyle says her kids were home at the time the tree fell.

"All of a sudden we just heard it slowly come down. It smacked the roof and the whole house shook," Gavin Monk said.

Kyle says it will take a crane to remove the tree from her house.

"We have several holes, the roof's a mess. The peaks are crushed, the landscaping and the outdoor kitchen is crushed," Kyle said.

The impacts of the storm were seen to the south as well.

The storm left tens of thousands of Hoosiers without power.

WRTV

"I have friends on the south side sending pictures of their neighborhood. Everyone has trees down. It's incredible," Marko Zientara, an Indianapolis resident, said.

Zientara lives near the Indiana State Fairgrounds. He went out once the storm passed to look at a tree blocking 46th Street and Winthrop Avenue.

"When I first saw it I couldn't believe that it completely covered the street. Getting a close glimpse, that's half a tree that's gone," Zientara said.

