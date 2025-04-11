Tickets sales are now open for United Express flights out of Purdue Airport

Ticket sales are open for United Express flights out of the Purdue University Airport , according to a news release.

SkyWest will operate United Express flights from the new Amelia Earhart Terminal at the Purdue Airport starting August 5, but travelers are able to book their tickets now through the United Airlines website.

The news release from Purdue states SkyWest Airlines will run two daily nonstop, round-trip flights between West Lafayette’s Purdue University Airport and Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport on Sunday, Monday, Thursday and Friday, and one round-trip flight on Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday.

The flights will be aboard CRJ200 twin-engine jets that can hold up to 50 passengers per flight.