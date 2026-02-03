Tim McGraw announces 2026 summer tour stop at Ruoff Music Center

NOBLESVILLE — Country superstar Tim McGraw will bring his 2026 North American summer headline tour to central Indiana with a stop at Ruoff Music Center on Friday, Sept. 18.

The three-time Grammy Award winner announced the tour as part of Live Nation's promotion, with 49 Winchester serving as support for the Indianapolis show. The concert is part of the Coors Light Concert Series.

McGraw is calling it the Pawn Shop Guitar Tour, which ties to a new track of the same name set for release next month.

Ticket Information

An exclusive McGrawONE+ presale begins Wednesday, Feb. 4, at 10 a.m. Fans can sign up at timmcgraw.com/mcgrawone to get presale codes, with a limit of eight tickets per show.

Citi cardholders can access presale tickets Thursday, Feb. 5, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. through the Citi Entertainment program at citientertainment.com.

General public tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 6, at 10 a.m. at timmcgraw.com and ticketmaster.com.

VIP packages are available through vipnation.com, offering premium tickets, meet-and-greet opportunities, backstage tours, and exclusive merchandise.