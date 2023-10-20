Tippecanoe County residents concerned about 35-mile pipeline project

TIPPECANOE COUNTY — Tippecanoe County residents are fighting for their water.

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation is planning to build a 35-mile pipeline that would take billions of gallons of water from the Wabash River in Lafayette to a new business in Boone County.

The project will take several years to complete but an Eli Lilly facility is under construction now.

However, not all residents are happy with the project.

A group fighting against the pipeline invited state lawmakers, the mayor of Lafayette and Attorney General Todd Rokita to hear their questions and concerns Thursday night.

“I am not a scientist, but don’t they have to treat the water before they discharge it?” resident Meredith Richmond asked. “Why don’t they forget about this pipeline, build a reservoir, discharge into the reservoir and then take out of the reservoir?”

Lawmakers at the meeting say they plan to fight the pipeline project during next year’s legislative session and urged residents to support their efforts.

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation says initial results from a study show there’s plenty of water in the Lafayette region.

More results from the water study are expected by the end of the year.