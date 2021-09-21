Child dead, driver seriously injured in Tippecanoe County crash

TIPPECANOE COUNTY — The Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office is investigating following a fatal crash Tuesday morning that claimed the life of a three-year-old boy and seriously injured the driver.

The wreck happened just before 9:30 a.m. when the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to the 5100 block of Jackson Highway for the report of a single vehicle crash into a tree.

According to a release sent by the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office, initial reports indicated the female driver was trapped inside the vehicle. A further report indicated of a juvenile male who was also in the vehicle at the time and suspected to be deceased.

When deputies arrived, they confirmed the child was dead. He was properly restrained in a child safety seat, however, he sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash.

The driver, identified as Grace Lescalleet, 24, of West Lafayette, was seriously injured and had to be extricated from the car. She was later flown to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.

An investigation determined that the blue 2020 Honda Accord driven by Lescalleet was traveling west on Jackson Highway when the crash occurred. For reasons unknown, failed to properly turn a curve in the road. That's when the car left the right side of the highway, crashing through a fence and traveled about 300 feet before crashing head on into a large tree.

It was also determined that Lescalleet was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The investigation is ongoing and has been turned over to the Tippecanoe County Coroner's Office for further assistance.