Former Purdue professor who locked child in dog crate, battered wife enters plea agreement

Posted at 12:07 PM, May 19, 2023
WEST LAFAYETTE — A former Purdue University professor has entered a plea agreement for domestic battery.

John Froiland will plead guilty to a count of domestic battery in the presence of a child as part of the plea agreement.

Froiland, according to court documents, Froiland battered his wife, put his son in a dog crate and took cell phones and other belongings in an attempt to prevent them from leaving.

His wife and son were eventually able to get away and call police for help.

As part of the plea agreement, charges of battery on a person less than 14 years old, confinement, intimidation and interference with reporting of a crime will be dismissed.

Froiland is scheduled to be sentenced at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 14.

