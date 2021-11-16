Former Tippecanoe County school aide sentenced to 42 years in prison

INDIANAPOLIS — A former Tippecanoe County School Corporation former school aide who was accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student was sentenced to 47 years, with 42 ordered to be served in the Indiana Department Corrections followed by five years of probation.

Jennifer Ruth Holmgren of Lafayette was convicted of Child Molesting and Inappropriate Communication with a Child.

According to the Tippecanoe County Prosecutor's Office, a 14-year-old boy told investigators he had sex with Jennifer Holmgren "multiple times" between the ages of nine and 13. Holmgren, when questioned by investigators, admitted to sexual activity with the boy.

The Tippecanoe County School Corporation stated in 2019 that Holmgren, who had been with Klondike Elementary School for six years was fired from her position, as a result. According to the statement, school officials notified authorities after they became aware of a suspicious email between Holmgren and a student at another school.

