Girlfriend shoots boyfriend during disturbance on Interstate 65 in Tippecanoe Co

TIPPECANOE — A man was shot Wednesday morning during a domestic disturbance on I-65 in Tippecanoe County Wednesday morning.

According to the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies reporter to a medical emergency and possible domestic disturbance near the 167 mile marker Wednesday morning.

When they arrived at the scene, they found a man had been shot by his girlfriend.

Investigation found the couple, who drive semi-trucks in shifts, got into an argument and the boyfriend struck the female while she drove.

After being hit, the woman stopped the truck and was thrown into the sleeper area by the boyfriend, according to police.

The boyfriend then reportedly began driving again before stopping and going back into the sleeper area with his girlfriend. The girlfriend then shot the boyfriend, according to police.

The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests were made in the incident.