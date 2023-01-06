Watch Now
'Homemade fireworks' possibly to blame for explosion that injured man in basement of Lafayette home

Posted at 5:58 PM, Jan 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-06 18:02:40-05

LAFAYETTE — Officials say a man was injured after a basement explosion Friday afternoon.

The man was believed to have been making homemade fireworks at the time inside a home in the 100 block of South 28th Street.

He was taken to a local hospital but then flown to Indianapolis for treatment of his injuries.

He is critical condition and was pulled from the basement A shattered window was visible in the home.

The Lafayette Fire Department says the FBI is in route. WRTV reached out to the FBI and are waiting on a response.

