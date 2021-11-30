Watch
Ovarian cancer drug invented at Purdue approved by FDA

Purdue University
Posted at 9:54 PM, Nov 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-29 21:54:12-05

WEST LAFAYETTE — A new drug designed to help surgeons find ovarian cancer tumors and cells that was invented at Purdue University has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

The drug is a fluorescent imaging agent that binds to cancer cells, illuminating cancerous lesions and tumors.

In a Phase 3 clinical trial, Purdue says surgeons were able to find additional tumors in 27% of the patients which would have otherwise been left behind.

Philip Low, a Purdue professor and inventor of the drug, says when a surgeon turns on the near-infrared light used in surgery, "Those lesions light up like stars against a night sky."

The drug, whose brand name is Cytalux, is the first tumor-targeted fluorescent agent for ovarian cancer to be approved by the FDA.

