Ovarian cancer drug invented at Purdue approved by FDA

WEST LAFAYETTE — A new drug designed to help surgeons find ovarian cancer tumors and cells that was invented at Purdue University has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

The drug is a fluorescent imaging agent that binds to cancer cells, illuminating cancerous lesions and tumors.

In a Phase 3 clinical trial, Purdue says surgeons were able to find additional tumors in 27% of the patients which would have otherwise been left behind.

Philip Low, a Purdue professor and inventor of the drug, says when a surgeon turns on the near-infrared light used in surgery, "Those lesions light up like stars against a night sky."

The drug, whose brand name is Cytalux, is the first tumor-targeted fluorescent agent for ovarian cancer to be approved by the FDA.

Watch the video below to learn more.