Purdue University named one of the Top 50 Most Innovative Companies

WEST LAFAYETTE — An Indiana college is saying "Boiler Up!" all the way to another national ranking.

Purdue University is #16 on Fast Company magazine’s Top 50 Most Innovative Companies list. NASA was #17.

Purdue is recognized for its work in addressing the shortage of U.S. semiconductor engineers.

Last year, Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Purdue to talk about semiconductors.

Semiconductors are needed for computers, phones, and other electronic products we all use that are technologically advanced.

A new, $1.8 billion semiconductor manufacturing facility is in the works for West Lafayette.

SkyWater Technology expects to create 750 new direct jobs at the facility within five years after it opens in the Discovery Park District at Purdue University.

Fast Company says all the of the organizations are “paving the way for the innovations of tomorrow” and “setting the standard with some of the greatest accomplishments of the modern world."

You can read more about Purdue's ranking here.

RELATED: First CHIPS act funding issued to boost US semiconductor production

