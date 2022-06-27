Woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE — The Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office responded to a call Monday at 10:55 a.m. of a two-vehicle personal injury crash at the intersection of County Road 900 East and Wyandotte Road.

When arriving at the scene, personnel confirmed one of the drivers, a woman in a white 2020 Chevrolet Trek, had sustained a fatal injury due to the crash.

The passenger in the Chevrolet Trek was transported by ambulance to IU Arnett in Lafayette for treatment.

The driver of the second vehicle, a white 2019 Ford Super Duty F350, was reported to have sustained no injuries. The passenger in the Ford complained of minor pain.

A preliminary investigation found that the Chevrolet Trek was traveling west on Wyandotte Road, while the Ford was traveling north on County Road 900 East. The Chevrolet Trek was entering the intersection when the Ford struck it as it continued to travel north.

The Sheffield Fire Department, Tippecanoe Emergency Ambulance Services, and the Tippecanoe County Coroner's Office helped with the investigation.

This is an ongoing investigation.